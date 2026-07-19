A senior Iranian military commander has warned the United States that any further military aggression against Iran will be met with a "decisive and devastating response," as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Major General Ali Abdullahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iran's armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any attack.

"Any aggression or barbarism will be met with a decisive and devastating response," Abdullahi said in a statement carried by Iranian state media.

He described the United States as "the great Satan" and "the criminal, treacherous, and deceitful enemy," while pledging to strengthen unity between Iran's armed forces, government and public.

"The enemy, following successive defeats in the military conflict, has taken comfort in creating division and discord between the people and their leaders," Abdullahi said.

"Our dear country's defensive power is a solid foundation for the peace and security of the proud and courageous nation from south to north and from east to west of the glorious and vast Iranian land."

He also vowed to impose "heavier costs" on the United States than in previous conflicts.

US launches fresh strikes





The warning came after the United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Saturday following an Iranian attack in Jordan that killed two American service members and left another missing.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the airstrikes began at approximately 6pm ET (2200 GMT) on the orders of President Donald Trump.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," CENTCOM said.

Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the US strikes targeted an area near Sirik in southern Iran but said there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

US military casualties rise





CENTCOM confirmed that two US service members were killed on Friday while defending against Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan. Another service member remains missing.

The latest casualties bring the number of US military personnel killed since the conflict began to 16, while more than 420 others have been wounded.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen troops, writing on X: "Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Khamenei warns of consequences





Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei also warned Washington that it would face consequences for escalating the conflict.

In a statement published by Iranian state media, Khamenei accused the United States of violating previous agreements and said President Donald Trump's commitments had proven "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."

He warned that the United States would face "even heavier costs and further humiliation" if military operations against Iran continued.