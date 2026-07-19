Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) said the United States launched strikes on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan province early Sunday.

According to Iranian state media, the agency said multiple projectiles struck the site at around 3:39am local time, condemning what it described as a US attack on a civilian nuclear project.

Construction of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant began in 2022. Iranian authorities did not immediately report casualties or the extent of the damage.

The reported strike comes amid escalating military tensions between Washington and Tehran following renewed US airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Iran reports new incidents in Strait of Hormuz





Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two commercial vessels attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz via what it described as an "unsafe route" were involved in separate "accidents" and were forced to stop.

The IRGC did not specify the nature of the incidents but claimed the vessels had disabled their navigation systems and ignored official warnings.

According to the IRGC, two other ships refused to continue along the designated route.

Iran reiterated that vessels carrying oil, gas or fertiliser must obtain permission and use shipping lanes designated by Tehran, warning that ships using other routes risk "accidents."

Since signing a memorandum of understanding with Washington in mid-June, Iran has asserted authority over navigation through the strategic waterway, directing commercial vessels to use a route closer to the Iranian coast instead of the channel nearer Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.