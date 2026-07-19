The sports analysts said that Argentina need Lionel Messi at his best on the pitch against Spain in the forthcoming final of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking on ESPN FC, the analysts raised concerns about Nicolás Tagliafico's defensive display against Lamine Yamal. One of the experts said that Tagliafico lacks the speed and pace needed to keep up with the Spanish winger during a match.

Spain need not rely on Yamal

The analysts also said Spain do not need Lamine Yamal at his very best to win.

Mbappé becomes World Cup’s record goalscorer

In a separate development, France captain Kylian Mbappé became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring his 22nd tournament goal in France's 6-4 defeat to England in the 2026 World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward started the match level with Lionel Messi on 21 World Cup goals before scoring twice in the second half to set a new record.