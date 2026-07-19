Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared his support for Argentina ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Spain, expressing solidarity with Argentine President Javier Milei.

The remarks came during a meeting with Argentina's ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, who presented Netanyahu with an Argentina national team jersey and an audio message from President Milei.

In the recorded message, Milei thanked Netanyahu for his continued support.

"You are my friend, always supporting us. I was happy to hear that you are rooting for Argentina because of me," Milei said.

Responding to the message, Netanyahu praised the Argentine leader and wished the national team success in the World Cup final.





"Javier, you are a friend. A true friend. You are a great friend. We support you, we support Argentina in so many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!" Netanyahu said.

The Israeli premier also told Ambassador Wahnish that he would be cheering for Argentina in the final.

"I don't hide that I'm rooting for Argentina. I think most Israeli citizens are rooting for Argentina. Good luck! Vamos Argentina!" he said.

Argentina will face European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium, with Lionel Messi aiming to lead his country to another world title.