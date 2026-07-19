The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood alert for the province, warning of rising water levels in major rivers and the possibility of urban flooding between July 20 and July 24.

According to the PDMA, water levels are expected to increase in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and adjoining rivers, with low to high-level flooding likely at Marala on the Chenab River.

Flood warnings have also been issued for the Ravi River and tributaries of the Chenab, including the Basantar, Deg, Aik, Palkhu, Bhimber, Halsi and Dora rivers.

The authority also warned of flash flooding in the hill torrents (rod kohis) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Meanwhile, urban flooding is expected in parts of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi divisions due to forecast heavy rainfall.

PDMA has directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, WASA authorities and other relevant departments across Punjab to remain on high alert and complete all precautionary measures in advance.

Rescue 1122 has been instructed to ensure disaster response teams are fully prepared, while emergency control rooms have been directed to remain operational around the clock.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia (spokesperson attributed the directions to DG PDMA) instructed local administrations to maintain adequate stocks of fuel for rescue operations, keep the public informed of the evolving situation, and ensure timely evacuation of residents and livestock from vulnerable riverine areas if required.

He also directed authorities to ensure the availability of food, clean drinking water and other essential facilities at flood relief camps.

The PDMA urged residents to follow official safety advisories, cooperate with authorities during any evacuation, and contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of an emergency.