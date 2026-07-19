Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has backed fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani for a place in the Pakistan Test squad.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme 'Zor Ka Jor', Akmal praised Dahani's performances. He said the fast bowler has bowled with care, focus and consistency while taking wickets.

Akmal rallies behind Ghulam's inclusion

Akmal also pointed to the omission of Kamran Ghulam from the Pakistan Test squad. He recalled that Ghulam scored a century on his Test debut.

Akmal said the main issue lies in the player selection process. He said those responsible for domestic cricket do not fully understand the demands of the game.

'Too much attention given to social media activity'

Commenting on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marketing approach, Akmal said the board gives too much attention to social media activity, such as posting photographs of players arriving and leaving, instead of focusing on performance issues.





