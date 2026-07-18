The Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei said on Saturday in a message to the Iranian nation that the United States had repeatedly breached the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), proving that the signature of US President Donald Trump held no value.

He said the repeated alleged violations had shown that the US President's signature was meaningless and ineffective. Khamenei said the Iranian nation had written a new chapter in its history by bidding farewell to the country's martyrs. He added that the large public turnout at memorial ceremonies reflected national unity and solidarity.

"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MoU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility," he said.

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran had suspended all its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding after alleging that the United States had violated the agreement.

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, Gharibabadi said repeated US attacks and alleged breaches of the agreement had made the MoU ineffective. He said Iran had temporarily suspended the implementation of its commitments under the agreement.