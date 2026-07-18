Former England captain David Beckham laughed off boos from the crowd in New York after he was asked to pick a winner for Sunday's World Cup final.

Beckham, who attended the tournament regularly and was seen supporting England with his wife, Victoria Beckham, faced a choice between Spain and Argentina after England's semi-final defeat.

Speaking alongside Brazilian football great Kaka at Fanatics Fest, Beckham declined to make a prediction. He had been consoled by his son, Cruz Beckham, after England's defeat in Atlanta.