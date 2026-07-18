The United States has confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed during Iranian ballistic missile attacks in Jordan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said two American soldiers were killed and several others were injured while defending against Iranian ballistic missiles and drone attacks in Jordan.

The US CENTCOM, the incident took place on 17 July, when US Central Command and allied forces were defending against Iranian missile and drone attacks. Two American soldiers were killed, while one soldier remains missing.

The statement said four American soldiers were taken to hospitals in Jordan for medical treatment and were later discharged. Other personnel who suffered minor injuries were also examined and have returned to duty.

The US CENTCOM said the identities of the two soldiers will be released 24 hours after their families have been formally informed.

A day earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had targeted the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck Al Azraq Air Base with missiles and drones. It said two fighter jets and three American aircraft were destroyed. It also claimed that fighter jet shelters and parking ramps at the base were hit.