International students planning to study in the United States will soon face stricter immigration rules after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) finalized sweeping changes that replace the decades-old "duration of status" policy with fixed visa periods.

The new regulation is expected to increase costs, tighten deadlines and create fresh uncertainty for students, universities and employers.

The new rule, published by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on July 17, will take effect on September 15, ending a policy that has been in place since 1978 for J-1 exchange visitors and 1979 for F-1 students.

For decades, international students on F-1 visas and J-1 exchange visitors were allowed to remain in the United States for the entire duration of their academic program, regardless of how long it took to complete.

Under the new regulations, most F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors will instead receive a maximum four-year admission period, replacing the long-standing "duration of status" (D/S) system.

Students who need more time to complete their studies will now have to apply directly to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension rather than relying on their universities through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Rule strengthens immigration oversight

The Department of Homeland Security said the policy is intended to strengthen monitoring of foreign students and prevent abuse of the immigration system.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said foreign students had previously been admitted indefinitely, allowing some individuals to remain in the country by repeatedly enrolling in academic programs.

He said fixed admission periods would allow the United States to better screen, vet and monitor visa holders while ensuring students remain focused on completing their studies and returning home.

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The department described the previous "duration of status" system as outdated and said the new rule restores integrity to the immigration system.

Universities, experts raise concerns

Higher education organizations and immigration experts argue that the new four-year limit does not reflect the reality of many academic programs.

Many doctoral degrees take five to eight years to complete, while some undergraduate students also require more than four years to finish a bachelor's degree.

The changes also affect students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT, employment programs that allow graduates to work in the United States after completing their studies.

Experts warn that forcing students to file extension applications with USCIS will add significant administrative burdens and increase pressure on an immigration system already struggling with major processing delays.

According to the American Immigration Council, USCIS had a backlog of more than 11.65 million cases by the end of 2025, with average processing times exceeding one year.

Extension becomes more expensive

Students who require additional time must submit Form I-539, pay government filing fees, complete biometric screening and prove they remain eligible for continued stay.

USCIS will have full discretion to approve or deny extension requests.

Danielle Goldman, Co-founder and CEO of Build Talent Labs, said the new process will force students to spend an additional $300 to $500 in filing fees, while those seeking faster decisions may have to pay another $1,900 for premium processing.

She described the changes as a "money grab," arguing that visa extension approvals are being shifted away from universities and into the federal immigration system, increasing financial pressure on students.

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Emily Neumann, Managing Partner at Reddy Neumann Brown in Houston, questioned whether USCIS could handle hundreds of thousands of new extension applications when it is already struggling with existing caseloads.

Shorter grace period, tighter restrictions

The regulation also reduces the grace period after graduation from 60 days to 30 days, giving students less time to leave the country, transfer schools or change immigration status.

Students with valid employment authorization who file extension requests on time may receive automatic extensions of their work authorization, but those benefits could expire if USCIS processing remains slow.

The rule further restricts academic flexibility.

F-1 undergraduate students will generally be prohibited from changing majors, academic programs or education levels during their first year unless ICE grants an exception for extenuating circumstances.

Graduate students will also face restrictions on changing programs or educational levels, with exceptions allowed only under special circumstances.

In addition, students who complete one academic program will no longer be eligible to pursue another program at the same or a lower academic level under F-1 status, effectively ending common pathways such as earning consecutive master's degrees.

OPT, STEM graduates face new hurdles

The changes extend beyond classrooms to employment opportunities. Previously, students participating in OPT and STEM OPT remained in legal status throughout their authorized work period.

Now, their work authorization counts toward the four-year visa limit, meaning many graduates must secure USCIS approval to continue working.

Goldman said students pursuing careers in technology, artificial intelligence and other STEM fields will need to secure job offers and employer sponsorship months before graduation to avoid losing legal status.

She also warned that restrictions on Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) remove an important backup option for graduates who fail to secure an H-1B visa through the annual lottery.

Immigration attorneys say employers will also experience greater uncertainty.

John Exner, an attorney with Jackson Lewis, said businesses hiring international graduates will need to account for additional immigration processing delays, compliance requirements and potential interruptions in employment authorization.

Neumann said employers recruiting graduates under OPT should expect uncertainty around start dates because students will now require two separate government approvals instead of one.

She advised employers to build additional lead time into recruitment and onboarding processes.

Human resources departments will also need to monitor employment authorization documents, I-94 records and school program completion dates while considering how international travel affects immigration status.

Students urged to prepare multiple strategies

Despite the tougher rules, Goldman said international students can still build successful careers in the United States if they prepare early.

She encouraged students to discuss sponsorship plans with employers well before graduation and develop alternative immigration pathways.

Among the options she recommended are obtaining cap-exempt H-1B sponsorship, spending a year overseas to qualify for an L-1 intra-company transfer visa, or strengthening eligibility for an O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability.

Goldman also suggested students consider obtaining O-1 sponsorship through authorized agents to gain greater flexibility over their immigration status.

"Immigration is not going away in this country, but it is getting harder," she said.

International enrollment could decline

Education experts believe the new rules may discourage international students from choosing the United States, particularly students from India and China, the country's two largest international student populations.

According to the Institute of International Education, new international student enrollment fell 17% in Fall 2025, while total overseas student arrivals reached 1.1 million in the year ending March 31 -- 24% below pre-pandemic levels and 17% lower than the previous two years.

Chinese enrollment has declined sharply as more students choose domestic universities, while Indian students are increasingly considering alternative study destinations.

California remains the largest destination for international students, enrolling around 140,000 students during the 2024-25 academic year.

The University of California system hosts approximately 34,500 international students, while the University of Southern California (USC) enrolls nearly 12,000, the highest of any single campus. The California State University system has about 12,000 international students from more than 160 countries.

International students from China account for roughly 35% of California's foreign student population, followed by India at around 21%.

Universities warn of impact

Universities across the United States have expressed concern over the changes.

The University of California said the previous "duration of status" policy allowed students sufficient time to study, conduct research, teach and contribute to America's innovation economy while maintaining lawful immigration status.

The California State University system said it is assessing the impact of the new regulations, emphasizing that international students enrich campuses through diverse perspectives and global experiences.

Stanford University also pledged to provide guidance to affected students, saying international scholars play a critical role in research and innovation.

One Stanford economics student said the new rule had created anxiety and uncertainty, as plans to stay for a fifth year to complete a master's degree may no longer be possible after previously taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

Experts say policy could hurt competitiveness

Immigration advocates argue that eliminating the decades-old duration of status policy may reduce America's ability to attract global talent.

Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said the policy sends the wrong message at a time when competition for international talent is intensifying.

She warned that making the United States less welcoming and predictable could ultimately hurt higher education, innovation, workforce development, economic growth and the country's global leadership.