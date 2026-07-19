Former Japanese Olympic silver medallist cyclist Toshiaki Fushimi has died at the age of 50 after a crash during a cycling race.

According to media reports, Fushimi lost control of his bicycle during the final stage of the Matsusaka Keirin race and crashed into a safety barrier. He suffered serious injuries in the accident.

He was taken to hospital immediately after the crash. Doctors made every effort to treat severe spinal injuries, but he died from his injuries.

The Japan Keirin Association confirmed that Athens 2004 Olympic silver medallist Toshiaki Fushimi died in hospital at 10:15am local time on Sunday.

News of his death brought tributes from across the sporting world. Fans, fellow athletes and sports figures expressed their condolences to his family on social media.