Pakistan's ongoing monsoon spell has caused widespread destruction across several regions, with flash floods, overflowing streams and rain-related accidents leaving at least six people dead in Khyber district while injuring several others in separate incidents across the country.

Rescue teams and local administrations remain on high alert as heavy rainfall continues to increase the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas.

Heavy rains and flash floods wreaked havoc in Khyber district, where six people lost their lives in separate incidents in Landikotal and surrounding areas.

Rescue 1122 Khyber launched immediate rescue operations, recovering the bodies of the victims and shifting them to hospitals for legal formalities before handing them over to their families.

According to rescue officials, three of the deceased were Afghan nationals who were swept away by a flash flood near Sultankhel Market on the Pak-Afghan Highway.

The other victims were identified as Farhan, son of Rasim Gul and a resident of Jabba Jamrud, along with Abuzar, son of Imran, and Saifullah, son of Arafat, both residents of the Sadukhel area of Landikotal.

Homes damaged, roads disrupted in Khyber

The torrential rains also caused significant damage to infrastructure across Landikotal and nearby areas.

Several roads were affected, disrupting communication and transportation, while mud houses and the boundary walls of more than ten homes either collapsed or sustained partial damage.

Rescue 1122 teams continued relief operations in the affected localities, while injured residents were shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment.

Flood alert issued in Swat

Heavy rainfall also lashed the upper areas of Matta tehsil in Swat, causing a sharp rise in water levels in rivers and seasonal streams.

Officials reported an unusual increase in water flow in Mandal Dag, Nalkot, Beha and several other drains, prompting the district administration to issue a high alert across all vulnerable areas.

Residents living in low-lying localities have been advised to stay away from the Swat River and nearby streams as a precaution.

The district administration has directed all relevant departments and emergency response agencies to remain fully prepared for any worsening situation.

Also Read: Monsoon rains raise flood risk in Pakistan, heavy rain cripples Lahore

Authorities also warned that after heavy rainfall in the upper regions, dense clouds have gathered over the plains, raising the possibility of more heavy rain.

In Mansehra, heavy rain continued in the upper areas of Kaghan Valley, leading to flooding in rain-fed rivers and seasonal canals. The rain-fed stream flowing through Kaghan Bazaar overflowed once again due to the intense rainfall.

Despite the flooding, authorities confirmed that traffic on the Kaghan Highway has been restored.

Rain-related accidents reported in Lahore, Ferozwala

In Lahore, a young man died after being electrocuted on Shad Bagh Khokhar Road during the rain, Rescue 1122 confirmed. The victim died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Ferozwala, seven people were injured when the wall of a house near Nain Sikh Jamal collapsed.

Rescue 1122's Urban Search and Rescue Team successfully rescued all seven victims from the debris and shifted them to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

According to rescue officials, a woman suffered a severe head injury and remains in critical condition, while the remaining injured are receiving medical care.

Rescue teams remain on alert

Emergency services continue relief and rescue operations in rain-hit areas as authorities monitor the evolving weather situation.

District administrations have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid flooded rivers, streams and low-lying areas, and follow official advisories as the ongoing monsoon spell continues.