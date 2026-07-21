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Hashmatullah Shahidi resigns as Afghanistan ODI captainGovt re-enacts austerity measures to reduce expensesGovt okays up to 50% conveyance allowance rise for employeesPetrol price rises by Rs4.93 per litre; diesel up by Rs7.15PTA, Meta sign youth online safety agreementSaba Qamar shares glimpse of visit to Bibi Pak Daman shrineTrump says no meeting until Iran ready for meaningful talksPML-N seeks MQM-P support for AJK electionsPetrol pump owners announce nationwide strike after talks failIran pledges regional security support in meeting with CDF Munir

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