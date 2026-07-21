The federal government has introduced new rules requiring all civil servants to disclose any foreign citizenship or related status held by themselves or their dependents.

The move aims to eliminate secrecy surrounding dual nationality and foreign travel documents within the civil service.

The Establishment Division has issued mandatory declaration forms under the Civil Servants (Disclosure and Processing of Foreign Citizenship) Rules, 2026.

Under the new framework, every civil servant must submit a sworn declaration providing complete details of their own and their dependents' foreign citizenship and related documents.

Employees must disclose foreign passports, residency

The mandatory declaration requires government employees to provide information about:

Foreign citizenship

Foreign passports

Residence permits

Permanent residence cards

Any foreign travel document that could lead to foreign citizenship

The new rules make it mandatory to disclose these details for both the employee and all dependents.

Declarations required at three stages

According to the rules, civil servants will be required to submit declarations on three separate occasions.

The first declaration must be submitted at the time of joining government service.

The second declaration will be required annually, ensuring that employees regularly update their foreign citizenship status.

A third declaration must be submitted whenever there is any change in the foreign citizenship or related immigration status of the employee or any dependent.

The rules require civil servants to notify the government within 90 days if there is any change in foreign citizenship, residency status or related travel documents.

The notification requirement also applies to changes affecting dependents.

Marriage to foreign national

The declaration forms issued by the Establishment Division also make it mandatory for government employees to disclose if they or their dependents marry a foreign national.

In such cases, employees must provide complete details of the marriage, while any required prior government permission must also be disclosed.

Strict penalties for concealment

The federal government has warned that concealing information at the time of appointment could have serious consequences.

According to the rules, employment may be declared null and void if an employee hides information relating to foreign citizenship during recruitment.

The government also stated that legal and departmental action will be initiated against civil servants who submit false, incorrect or misleading declarations or violate the disclosure requirements.

The new disclosure regime closes what the government describes as a loophole that previously allowed some civil servants to keep information regarding dual nationality, foreign citizenship and foreign travel documents of themselves and their dependents undisclosed.

Officials say the new rules are intended to improve transparency and accountability within Pakistan's civil service.