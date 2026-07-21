The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Meta have signed a Letter of Intent to promote online safety for young people.

Under the agreement, both organisations will cooperate on matters related to online content safety in Pakistan and strengthen capacity-building efforts.

PTA, Meta cooperate on capacity-building

The PTA and Meta will also undertake joint initiatives to promote youth online safety and digital wellbeing. The two organisations will cooperate on capacity-building, policy dialogue and public awareness campaigns.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman said the authority aims to create a safe and trusted digital environment for users.

He said the partnership would encourage responsible online behaviour among children and young people and support more measures to strengthen digital safety.