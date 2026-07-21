Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has shared glimpses of her visit to the historic Bibi Pak Daman shrine in Lahore, prompting curiosity among fans over whether it was a personal visit or linked to an upcoming drama.

Saba posted photographs showing a green chadar, a red sacred thread tied around her wrist, and lit clay lamps. The actress did not disclose the purpose of her visit. Subsequently, the post quickly drew attention from fans, who filled the comments with prayers and messages of appreciation.

The post also sparked speculation among her followers that the visit may be connected to the filming of one of her forthcoming projects.

Saba has more than 6.2 million followers on Instagram, reflecting her continued popularity and commitment to her profession.