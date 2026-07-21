The price of petrol has risen by Rs4.93 per litre under the daily pricing mechanism for petroleum products on Tuesday.

Following the increase, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs320.73 per litre. The price of diesel has also risen by Rs7.15 per litre. The new price of diesel has been fixed at Rs367.21 per litre.

The new petroleum product prices have been set for July 22. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued a notification announcing the revised rates.

PGTA reacts to rise in petroleum product prices

The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA) has announced a five per cent increase in transport fares following the rise in petroleum product prices.

The PGTA has also announced support for the strike called by the APPPOA.