Hashmatullah Shahidi has resigned from the position of Afghanistan’s ODI captain with immediate effect.

Shahidi led Afghanistan in 55 One Day Internationals from January 2022 until the team’s last assignment against India in India in June 2026. During his captaincy, Shahidi guided Afghanistan in the 2023 Asia Cup, the 2023 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, Afghanistan won 27 matches, including victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup.

Afghanistan finished sixth in the 2023 World Cup and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The team defeated England again in the tournament but missed a place in the semi-finals after its match against Australia was abandoned.

Under Shahidi’s captaincy, Afghanistan also recorded bilateral series victories against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ireland.

Shahidi’s batting record as captain remained close to his figures without the leadership role. His average increased from 32.97 to 33.79, while his strike rate improved from 64.39 to 70.77 during his captaincy period.

His only ODI century in 96 matches came against India in Chennai in Afghanistan’s previous ODI, where he scored 102 runs from 131 deliveries.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board will announce a new ODI captain soon.