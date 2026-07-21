The talks between Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik and the All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Owners Association (APPPOA) over daily price changes have failed.

Following the failure of negotiations, the association announced that petrol pumps across the country would be closed from 12 midnight tomorrow night. Noman Butt said the association held talks with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik today, but the discussions ended without an agreement. He said daily changes in petrol prices were not acceptable.

APPPOA chairman Humayun Khan said the dealers wanted prices to be fixed on a monthly basis along with their commission.

'Petrol dealers face serious difficulties under current system'

He said petrol dealers were facing serious difficulties due to the current system, adding that the government, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), and the oil marketing companies were creating uncertainty through daily price changes.

Humayun Khan said the policy-making process did not include consultation with the petrol dealers and announced a nationwide strike from 12 midnight tomorrow.

PGTA reacts to rise in petroleum product prices

The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA) has announced a five per cent increase in transport fares following the rise in petroleum product prices.

The PGTA has also announced support for the strike called by the APPPOA.