The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked again for the second consecutive session.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs300 on Monday, bringing the new rate to Rs424,536, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs258, settling at Rs363,971. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs237 to be sold for Rs333,652.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan hikes again: July 18, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $3, reaching $4,021 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs107 to be sold for Rs6,177. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs91 to Rs5,295.