The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought support from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

A PML-N delegation, led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, met MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and the upcoming AJK elections.

The PML-N delegation also included Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Anusha Rehman, Khel Das Kohistani and Touseef Shah. Moreover, the MQM-P representatives, including MNA Aminul Haque, Farhan Chishti, Zahid Malik and MQM-AJK President Shah Faisal, also attended the meeting.

MQM-P to consult central committee

The PML-N delegation requested MQM-P support for the party in the AJK elections. MQM-P said it would consult its central committee and share its decision later.

Both parties agreed to strengthen the political contacts and mutual cooperation.