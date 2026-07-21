FIFA has launched an investigation into the on-pitch altercation that erupted after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Football's world governing body confirmed on Monday that its disciplinary committee had appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to examine potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code following the chaotic scenes at the final whistle.

"FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents," FIFA said in a statement.

The governing body added that the findings of the investigation would be made public once the inquiry is complete.

The incident overshadowed Spain's celebrations after securing their second FIFA World Cup title with a narrow victory over defending champions Argentina.

Television footage showed several players from both sides confronting each other immediately after the final whistle. Argentina defender Leandro Paredes appeared to grab Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat before shoving substitute Gavi to the ground when he intervened.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni rushed onto the pitch in an attempt to calm the situation, while teammates also pulled Paredes away from the confrontation.

In contrast to the disorder, Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal was seen kneeling in prayer in a moment that quickly went viral on social media, even as the clashes unfolded around him.

Although some players exchanged embraces after the match, including a widely shared hug between Yamal and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, tensions remained high during the medal ceremony.

Spain formed a guard of honour for the runners-up as Argentina collected their silver medals, but Argentine players did not reciprocate when Spain received their gold medals and lifted the World Cup trophy.

The investigation marks the second disciplinary case involving Argentina at the tournament.

Last week, FIFA also opened an inquiry after Argentina players displayed a political banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" following their semifinal victory over England, prompting complaints from British officials over the reference to the Falkland Islands dispute.

FIFA has not indicated when either investigation is expected to conclude or whether disciplinary sanctions will follow.