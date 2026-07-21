The United States is preparing for the possibility of a major expansion of military operations against Iran as President Donald Trump considers whether to return to full-scale combat.

Senior US officials say no final decision has been made, but military preparations are already underway should the White House approve a broader campaign.

Senior US officials told Fox News that President Donald Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to widen the US military campaign against Iran.

Officials emphasized that no final decision has been taken, but said Washington is actively considering the option of launching a major military operation.

According to the officials, if Trump authorizes a return to full-scale combat, the offensive would be far more intense and extensive than the nine consecutive nights of US airstrikes that began on July 7.

Tehran, nuclear facilities avoided so far

Officials said the current US campaign has primarily targeted Iranian military assets linked to operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

One senior official confirmed that American forces have largely avoided striking areas near Tehran and Iran's nuclear facilities during the current phase of the conflict.

However, the official warned that this approach could change if Trump orders a broader military operation. "That could change if there is a return to full-scale war operations," the official said.

According to Fox News, Washington has deliberately refrained from targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure so far, but officials acknowledge that policy may shift if the conflict escalates.

Additional US military aircraft being deployed

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that US Central Command (CENTCOM) is preparing for the possibility of an expanded campaign.

If Trump authorizes a larger military operation, CENTCOM is expected to strengthen its regional presence by deploying additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, along with KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft.

A US official also confirmed reports that more American military aircraft are already moving into the Middle East.

The deployments were described as preparatory measures while military planners await the president's final decision.

Israel could join broader campaign

US officials also indicated that Israel could become involved if President Trump decides to significantly escalate military operations against Iran.

The officials said any future campaign would be considerably larger than the current wave of airstrikes, although no decision has yet been finalized.

Separately, US Central Command announced on X that it had completed another phase of military operations inside Iran.

According to CENTCOM, American forces targeted Iranian military command centers, naval capabilities, missile launch sites, drone launch facilities, and air defense systems.

The command said the objective of the latest strikes is to weaken Iran's ability to continue attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Protection of commercial shipping

CENTCOM said commercial shipping continues to move through the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing conflict.

The command stated that since the beginning of May, its forces have assisted approximately 900 commercial vessels in safely transiting the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, those operations have helped facilitate the transport of nearly 450 million barrels of crude oil, underscoring the waterway's importance to global energy markets.

The command added that US forces remain ready and prepared to hold Iran accountable if it carries out further attacks against civilian ships or sailors passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The possibility of a broader US military offensive comes as hostilities between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate across the Middle East.

With additional American military assets moving into the region, continued US airstrikes, and the prospect of Israeli involvement, the coming days could prove pivotal in determining whether the conflict expands into a larger regional war.