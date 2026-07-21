Australia have named a 13-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which will be played in Darwin and Mackay in August.

Captain Pat Cummins, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon have returned to the squad after recovering from injury. All three missed the last Test in Sydney, while Michael Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett have been named as standby players.

The series will begin a busy Test schedule for Australia. The side are due to play at least 20 Test matches over the next 11 months, with the possibility of one more match if they reach the World Test Championship final.

National selector George Bailey said Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon had worked hard to regain full fitness and the team were pleased to welcome them back. He added that the demanding schedule could provide opportunities for other players during the coming months.

Changes are expected in the batting line-up following Usman Khawaja's retirement. Cameron Green is likely to bat at number five, while Beau Webster could retain his place in the side.

Hazlewood's return has also increased competition for Scott Boland's place, despite the fast bowler's strong performances in recent matches.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster





