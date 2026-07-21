Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has said that access to justice extends beyond traditional legal proceedings, stressing that modern women facilitation centres will help provide a safer and more dignified environment for women seeking legal assistance.

Addressing the design competition ceremony for Women Facilitation Centres in Islamabad, the chief justice said the physical spaces where litigants seek justice are an important part of the judicial system.

"Access to justice is not limited to traditional legal proceedings," he said, adding that well-designed judicial facilities strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Justice Afridi said the proposed facilitation centres would enable women to approach the justice system in an atmosphere of dignity, protection and respect.

He noted that the centres would improve the overall legal assistance environment for women by making it safer, more accessible and more welcoming.

During the ceremony, prizes were awarded to the successful designers whose proposals were selected for the Women Facilitation Centres.