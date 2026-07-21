Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has come under criticism after a video of her sharing advice about humility during a rickshaw ride went viral on social media.

In the circulating clip, Hania is seen booking a rickshaw while her friends question why she would choose the mode of transport despite being one of Pakistan's biggest stars.

Responding to them, the actress said, "A branch that bows down gets the most fruit. Likewise, people who are humble and down-to-earth achieve greater success in life."

While the message was intended to encourage humility, many social media users criticised the statement, arguing that she had quoted the proverb incorrectly.

One user commented, "It is always the branch laden with fruit that bows down; a branch without fruit stands stiff."





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Another wrote, "She gives nibbi vibes," while a third criticised her appearance, saying, "She is always on the road in vulgar dressing."

A fourth user remarked, "She loves to pretend like a kid."

Despite the criticism, Hania remains one of Pakistan's most popular celebrities, with more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

The actress recently received widespread praise for her performance in ARY Digital's hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. She began her acting career with the 2016 film Janaan and has since starred in several successful television dramas and films, including Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishqiya, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.