The Lebanese army has begun a pilot security takeover in three villages in southern Lebanon as part of a US-mediated framework agreement aimed at reducing tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The pilot programme covers the villages of Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, where the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to gradually assume security responsibilities following a phased Israeli military withdrawal.

In a statement, the US State Department described the move as a key milestone resulting from recent talks between Lebanon and Israel in Rome, adding that Washington would continue working with both sides to implement the framework agreement.

Under the deal, Israeli forces are expected to gradually withdraw from positions they currently occupy in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese military will take over security operations and oversee the removal of Hezbollah's weapons and military infrastructure from the designated areas.

Israel confirmed that the pilot programme had begun, saying its military was coordinating with the United States and Lebanon on implementation.

However, uncertainty remains over the timeline for Israel's withdrawal.

A Lebanese security source said the army had not yet deployed to Zawtar al-Gharbiya because Israeli troops were still present on the town's outskirts.

Officials in the affected villages also reported little visible change on the ground.

The mayor of Froun said the situation remained unchanged despite announcements about the pilot zones, while Srifa's mayor said the Lebanese army had already maintained a presence in the town throughout the conflict and that no new developments had taken place.

The framework agreement, reached on June 26 after six rounds of negotiations between Lebanon, Israel and the United States, does not specify a timetable for Israel's full withdrawal.

Israeli officials have stated they intend to maintain a security buffer extending about 10 kilometres (6 miles) inside Lebanese territory until Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

Hezbollah has rejected the agreement, insisting Israel must withdraw from all Lebanese territory unconditionally before any further arrangements can be considered.

According to reports, Israeli forces may begin withdrawing from the designated pilot zones as early as Tuesday, although no official timetable has been announced.

The latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in March, with cross-border exchanges continuing despite diplomatic efforts. Lebanese authorities say more than 4,300 people have been killed and over one million displaced, while Israel reports dozens of military and civilian casualties since the fighting resumed.