Actor Prakash Raj has once again voiced support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, while questioning the silence of several Bollywood celebrities over the ongoing protests.

Raj participated in the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi before joining demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, where he was seen holding a copy of the Constitution and addressing the gathering.

The actor has consistently backed the student-led movement and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in recent weeks.

During an interview with PeekTV, Raj was asked why many Bollywood personalities had remained silent about the protests.

Responding to the question, he said:

"People who speak, the world is watching... who will stand by the people. Simple."

He added that such movements reveal the integrity of public figures.

"It is not the question of being happy. Now you know who is what. Such movements show who has got the integrity, who will stand for the people. Who am I to say? I can talk to myself. People have great voices, great actors... I wish they used it for this. They have not, people will judge. When history will be written tomorrow, they may forgive those who made mistakes, but they will never forgive those who were silent."

Sharing photographs from Jantar Mantar on X, Raj wrote:

"In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar @Wangchuk66 #justasking."

The images showed him interacting with protesters, addressing the crowd and posing with Sonam Wangchuk.

Speaking at the rally, Raj urged political leaders to fulfil their responsibilities and praised young protesters for standing up for their future.

"The elected leaders should do their jobs... The youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams."

Several other public figures have also expressed support for Wangchuk's campaign in recent weeks, including actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey, while Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha and Chinmayi Sripaada have voiced solidarity through social media.