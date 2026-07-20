BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, has delighted Pakistani fans after expressing his desire to visit Pakistan and try some of the country's most popular dishes.

During a recent online interaction with fans, a Pakistani fan invited the South Korean singer to visit the country. Responding with a smile, V asked whether he would get to eat biryani and karahi if he came to Pakistan.

His lighthearted response quickly went viral on social media, with Pakistani fans welcoming the idea and sharing photos of traditional dishes while inviting the singer to visit.

During the same online session, V also interacted with fans from other South Asian countries.

Responding to an Indian fan, the BTS vocalist said he hoped to visit India in the future. However, India and other South Asian countries are not included in BTS' upcoming world tour schedule, and no solo concerts or official visits to the region have been announced.

V also spoke with Bangladeshi fans, saying he was interested in learning more about the country and would like to visit popular attractions, including Cox's Bazar and the Pink Palace Museum.

BTS enjoys a massive fan following across South Asia, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Despite the group's popularity in the region, it has never held a concert in any South Asian country, and its management has not announced any plans for a regional tour.