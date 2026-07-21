Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni resolved on Tuesday to boost the closer security cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, called on the prime minister at the Prime Minister's House, where he received a warm welcome. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran. They also reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan wants to take its relations with Iran to the next level, stressing the need to expand trade, economic links and regional cooperation.

PM expresses grave concern over regional tensions PM Shehbaz has expressed grave concern over the recent tensions in the Gulf region and urged all parties to avoid steps that may cause further instability. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s House, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry were also present during the meeting. The prime minister conveyed his good wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan would continue its role as an honest mediator and facilitator. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region. Iranian Interior Minister Iskandar Momeni thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome in Islamabad and conveyed goodwill messages from the Iranian leadership. Iskandar Momeni appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal in supporting mediation efforts. He also thanked the Prime Minister for attending the funeral of martyr Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Pakistan, Iran resolve to curb smuggling

PM Shehbaz, Iran's minister vow to expand closer security cooperation

The meeting also covered border security, counter-terrorism, efforts to stop illegal smuggling and closer security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Both sides renewed their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, maintaining high-level contacts and protecting shared interests through closer cooperation.

Momeni conveys good wishes from Iran to Shehbaz

Minister Momeni conveyed good wishes from the Iranian leadership to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Iranian interior minister is also expected to meet Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his visit.

Earlier, Momeni visited the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Federal Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the visiting minister. He laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, offered Fateha and paid tribute to the martyrs for their sacrifices.

The visiting minister received a briefing on the historical importance of the Pakistan Monument. He also viewed the monuments of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Iran's interior minister views Islamabad from Shakarparian

From Shakarparian, he viewed Islamabad and the Margalla Hills. Momeni later visited Police Lines Islamabad, where a ceremonial parade was held in his honour.

He inspected the parade with Minister of State Talal Chaudhry and praised the professional standards of Islamabad Police.

The Iran's interior minister distributed awards among police personnel for their outstanding performance. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police also presented him with the national flags of Pakistan and Iran.