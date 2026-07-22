United States President Donald Trump said that every attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz would be answered by strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including a bridge or a power plant.

Trump issued the fresh warning to Iran, saying that if ships in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked, the United States would target key Iranian infrastructure. He said power plants in or around Tehran could also be among the possible targets.

Trump said any attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz would receive a strong response and that important Iranian infrastructure could be targeted.

Writing on social media, Trump said: "Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by missile, rocket, drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy one bridge or power plant."

The warning came after the US military struck Iran's Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Trump said he was "not finished" with the conflict, which he said had already cost Washington $37.5 billion.