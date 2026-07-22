The Pakistan Mini Mazda and Goods Transport Association has increased goods transport fares by 5% and announced support for a planned strike by petroleum pump owners, citing repeated increases in diesel prices.

Association President Haji Sher Ali said diesel prices have increased by nearly Rs13 in the past four days, making it increasingly difficult for transporters to continue operations.

"We have increased Mazda and goods transport fares by 5% because of the sharp rise in diesel prices," Sher Ali said.

He warned that higher freight charges would ultimately lead to an increase in the prices of essential commodities, adding to inflationary pressures across the country.

According to the association, both transporters and petroleum pump owners will participate in the planned strike, with transport operations and fuel stations expected to be closed in protest.

"We will close both our pumps and transport services," Sher Ali said while expressing solidarity with petroleum dealers.

The association rejected what it described as daily fluctuations in petroleum product prices and urged the government to introduce a stable fuel pricing mechanism.

The planned strike comes amid growing concern among transporters and fuel retailers over repeated adjustments in petroleum prices, particularly diesel, which is widely used by commercial transport and the logistics sector.