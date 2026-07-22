Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that repeated US attacks and threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities were a clear violation of the core principles of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, General Conference, and the UN Security Council.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Baqaei said Iran’s nuclear activities had been fully declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with its safeguards obligations. Baqaei said the actions also showed the United States’ deep hostility towards Iran’s scientific progress and technological development.

He said Washington’s focus on Kolang Kouh, where no nuclear activity was taking place, was a fabricated reason for aggression, destruction, and sabotage.

Baqaei also questioned the position of the IAEA director general, who is a candidate for the post of UN Secretary-General.

He said the Iranian people remained united and prepared to respond with full strength to any act of US hostility or any violation of Iran’s sovereignty and national security.