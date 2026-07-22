Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana said on Wednesday that the Green Shirts do not want to repeat past mistakes in the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking ahead of the Sri Lanka T20 series, Fatima has expressed confidence about performing well in the away conditions.

Pakistan look to build better team combination for series

She stressed the importance of building a better team combination and said the Green Shirts are working to create a balance between senior and junior players.

The venue for the Pakistan and Sri Lanka women’s T20 series has been changed. The matches, originally scheduled in Hambantota, will now be played in Dambulla.