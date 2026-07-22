US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Iran is "not serious" about negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, as fresh disruptions to Red Sea shipping heightened concerns over global energy supplies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, Rubio said Washington remained open to diplomacy but questioned Tehran's willingness to engage in meaningful talks.

"The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks. If they're are serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what's necessary to protect our interests, and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said.

Red Sea shipping disrupted





The diplomatic impasse coincided with fresh disruptions to commercial shipping after four Saudi crude oil tankers bound for Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Wednesday, following three similar diversions a day earlier.

The vessels altered their routes after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement threatened to target ships carrying Saudi oil, raising concerns over the security of one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also under threat, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its Red Sea port of Yanbu, although longer routes through the Suez Canal add significant transit time.

Ceasefire efforts continue

Despite the escalating conflict, diplomatic contacts remain active.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier this week that mediators had presented Tehran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire aimed at reviving an interim agreement reached between Iran and the United States in June.

Analysts suggested the Houthis' latest threats were intended to strengthen Iran's negotiating position.

"Tehran is trying to create leverage for a negotiation," said Mahmoud Shehrah, an associate fellow at Chatham House.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni also visited Pakistan this week, requesting Islamabad to continue its mediation efforts.

Pakistan has strongly condemned Houthi threats against Saudi commercial shipping while reaffirming its support for dialogue and international maritime security.

Military exchanges continue





Military operations continued overnight as US forces carried out air strikes across central and western Iran for an 11th consecutive night.

Iranian media reported explosions over Tehran and Bushehr province, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant.

Iran's military said it launched attacks on US military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain, claiming to have targeted aircraft maintenance facilities and logistics warehouses using drones and missiles.

Jordan said it intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, though Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Trump issues fresh warning





US President Donald Trump confirmed that 18 American service members have been killed since the conflict began, including four in recent Iranian attacks on US bases in Jordan and Iraq.

Trump also renewed his warning that the United States could strike Iran's underground nuclear facilities at Natanz again if necessary.

The escalating conflict has continued to drive energy prices higher, with Brent crude nearing six-week highs and concerns growing over further disruptions to global oil supplies if key maritime routes are blocked.