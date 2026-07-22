Monsoon rains that have lashed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since July 19 have caused widespread devastation, claiming at least 18 lives and injuring 19 others in rain-related incidents, flash floods, landslides, and roof collapses, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA said the death toll from heavy rains and flash floods has reached 18 across the province. Among those killed are seven men, eight children and three women, while the injured include 11 men, four women and four children.

The authority said rain-related incidents have damaged 30 houses since July 19, with seven homes completely destroyed and another 23 partially damaged.

The affected districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Kurram and North Waziristan.

Rescue operations underway

The PDMA said Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant departments are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations.

District administrations have been directed to accelerate rescue activities and ensure immediate assistance reaches affected families.

The disaster management authority also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from sensitive tourist destinations, and strictly follow official weather advisories and safety alerts.

Roof collapse kills family

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Upper South Waziristan, where the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain.

According to Rescue 1122, four members of a family, including a husband, wife and two children, lost their lives after the roof caved in while they were asleep.

The deceased were identified as Sajidullah, his wife, their son and daughter. Rescue teams recovered all four bodies from the rubble.

Flooding claims lives in North Waziristan

Flash flooding in the Tuchi River also proved fatal in North Waziristan.

Police said two residents of Eidak village were swept away while collecting firewood near the river. Their bodies were later recovered by local residents near Zirki village, where they were washed, shrouded and handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 launched a major operation after receiving reports that 10 people had become trapped in the Hakim Khel, Hadi and Boya areas due to rising floodwaters.

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Three ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched immediately. After a continuous three-hour operation, eight people were rescued safely, while the bodies of the two victims were recovered from the Tuchi River.

Abbottabad evacuates residents

Continuous rainfall has also created dangerous conditions in Abbottabad.

The district administration said around 15 houses in Lower Malikpura were affected after the ground became unstable due to prolonged rain.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Kamran Shah visited the area, while residents of the affected homes and surrounding localities were evacuated to safer places as a precaution.

Haripur flooding and landslides

Intermittent rainfall has continued for three consecutive days in Khanpur and Ghazi areas of Haripur, bringing pleasant weather but also creating serious hazards.

Flooding in seasonal drains submerged several low-lying areas, while roads resembled lakes because of standing rainwater.

A landslide in Upper Khanpur's Sanda Pathar destroyed a house, forcing residents to flee for safety. Another landslide occurred at Jam Muradpur on the Tanol Highway, disrupting traffic.

Authorities also warned that the spillway of Tarbela Lake may be opened for the fifth time due to rising water levels, while severe flooding has been reported in local streams, including the Pharhala area along the Dour River.

Baltistan districts remain on high alert

Heavy rainfall has also created a critical situation across Baltistan Division, particularly in Ganche district.

Continuous rain over the past 24 hours has significantly increased water levels in rivers and streams, with floodwater entering residential areas in several locations.

The district administration and rescue agencies have shifted residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations and remain on high alert as relief operations continue.

Officials have advised citizens to avoid rivers and streams and take all necessary precautionary measures until weather conditions improve.

With more rainfall expected, the PDMA has reiterated its appeal for the public to remain vigilant. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from flood-prone areas, refrain from visiting tourist destinations vulnerable to landslides, and immediately follow evacuation instructions whenever issued.

Rescue agencies and district administrations continue to monitor the evolving weather situation and remain on standby to respond to any emergencies across the province.