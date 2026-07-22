Mobile phone users across Pakistan will now have to pay more for call and internet packages after telecom operators increased package prices with the approval of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The revised tariffs show noticeable increases across daily, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly bundles, with some monthly packages becoming up to Rs500 more expensive.

According to the updated tariff details, mobile companies have raised the prices of call and data packages by 19% to 33% on an annual basis.

The price hike applies to a wide range of hybrid and data-only packages, affecting customers who rely on daily, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly bundles for calls, SMS, and internet usage.

Monthly, 15-day packages see biggest increase

The largest increase has been recorded in long-duration packages.

Monthly call and data packages have become up to Rs500 more expensive, while 15-day call and data packages have seen price increases of up to Rs300.

The revised prices are expected to affect users who subscribe to long-term packages for regular communication and internet access.

Weekly, daily bundles also revised

Shorter-duration packages have also become more expensive under the new tariff structure.

According to the revised rates:

Weekly hybrid packages have increased by up to Rs130

Three-day mobile packages have gone up by up to Rs21

Two-day mobile packages have increased by up to Rs20

One-day hybrid mobile packages now cost Rs5 more

The changes apply across various package categories offered by mobile operators.

PTA releases updated tariff sheets

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has published the revised tariff sheets on its official website.

The updated documents include tariffs for 15 hybrid and data-only packages, along with the latest prices of existing mobile packages offered by telecom companies.

The newly released tariff sheets provide comprehensive information for consumers.

They include the latest package prices, validity periods, call minutes, internet data, SMS allowances, and other facilities for each package. Quarterly pricing details have also been made available, allowing users to compare available options before subscribing.

The revised package rates are now in effect following PTA's approval.