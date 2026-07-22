The police said three people were injured and several shops were damaged in the explosion in Dasu on Wednesday.

The police maintained the blast in Dasu was caused by explosive material, adding that the explosive material is commonly used for mining in the area. Moreover, the officers said the smell of explosives was present after the blast.

According to police, local people store explosive material for extracting precious stones. They said the explosive material was possibly being kept inside a shop.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause of the blast.

Meanwhile, the administration said the nature of the explosion will be confirmed after the investigation is completed.