Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the United States to respect China’s core interests, handle differences responsibly and address Beijing’s legitimate concerns.

China, US set Xi's visit plans, new talks

Wang Yi said after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the talks between the two leaders were practical, positive and constructive. The Chinese foreign minister said both countries were preparing for President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to the United States, while the two sides also agreed to prepare for the next round of high-level talks.

Wang Yi said Beijing had once again called on Washington to fully adhere to the “One China” policy, which China considers the foundation of bilateral relations.

He added that President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US is expected in September this year, during which discussions on important bilateral and global issues are likely between the two countries.