Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections are 'different' for the first time, as questions are being raised about the relationship between Kashmir and Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of candidates for migrant seats in Islamabad, Rafique said the election was not only a political contest but also a decision about ideology, Pakistan’s stability and Kashmir’s identity.

He appealed to the voters and party workers to support Ahmed Raza Qadri and Raja Siddiq, saying their success would bring victory for the PML-N. Rafique said Pakistan’s national position on Kashmir was based on the principles behind the division of the subcontinent and no government had ever moved away from this clear stance.

He said AJK was the 'base camp' of the freedom movement and any weakness there would weaken the movement.

'Corruption-tainted figures to be kept out of AJK govt'

The PML-N stalwart said his party would introduce transparent governance in AJK and individuals facing corruption allegations would not be made part of the government.

He added that the assembly needed representatives who could raise the concerns of the people and fight their case.

PML-N's AJK election committee reviews strategy under Rafique

A meeting of the PML-N's AJK election committee was held under the chairmanship of Rafique.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tahira Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar, Sardar Naseem and other committee members attended the meeting. The participants discussed a strategy for the success of PML-N candidates in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The members of the assembly were urged to play an active role in the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The message of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif was also conveyed to party members and candidates during the meeting. The PML-N supremo said that the party would form the government in AJK under all circumstances.

He directed the party workers to run a strong election campaign and ensure the success of candidates.