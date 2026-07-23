The Indian government has ordered telecom operators to suspend mobile internet services in central parts of New Delhi as student-led protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continue to gather momentum, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that major telecom companies complied with the government's directive to disable mobile data services in and around the main protest area on Thursday.

Officials from India's government and the Department of Telecommunications did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Leading telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, also did not immediately comment.

Digital disruption





Reuters journalists reported that mobile internet services were unavailable across several parts of central Delhi on Thursday evening.

The outage disrupted digital payment services, with shopkeepers, vendors and restaurants saying they were unable to process online transactions.

Protests continue





The internet restrictions come as demonstrators associated with the self-styled "Cockroach" movement continue their sit-in protests in central Delhi.

The movement emerged after allegations of medical entrance examination paper leaks in May that reportedly affected nearly two million students.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing the government of failing to ensure the integrity of the country's examination system.

The demonstrations have grown into one of the largest youth-led protest movements in recent years, with opposition parties also calling for accountability over the alleged examination scandal.