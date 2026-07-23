The Cabinet Division has released the official record of gifts deposited in the Toshakhanabetween April and June 2026, revealing that senior government officials received a total of 21 gifts during the three-month period.

According to the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were among the recipients of official gifts presented during foreign engagements and diplomatic meetings.

The record shows the prime minister received several items, including a sugar bowl, a valuable pen, a model of Masjid-e-Nabawi, a shield, a tie, a model of the Chinese space station, a cup, a wristwatch and another shield.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a Chinese leather belt, a model of an Egyptian statue and a pair of cuff links, among other official gifts.

The Cabinet Division said all gifts received by the prime minister and deputy prime minister were deposited in the Toshakhana in accordance with the applicable rules.

It added that the valuation process for the gifts received by both officials is currently under way.