Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar used Pakistan's platform at the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum to call for dialogue to resolve tensions in the Gulf region, while highlighting concerns over terrorism emanating from Afghan territory, the Kashmir dispute, and India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Addressing the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Manila, Ishaq Dar emphasized that negotiations remain the only sustainable path to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

He said effective multilateral cooperation is indispensable for addressing today's global and regional challenges and urged the international community to play a more active role in conflict prevention and peaceful resolution.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting regional peace, stability, and cooperation through the ASEAN Regional Forum and reiterated Islamabad's support for the effective implementation of the Manila Plan of Action 2036.

Concerns over terrorism from Afghan soil

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan continues to face terrorism originating from Afghan territory.

He urged the Taliban administration to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against Pakistan, stressing that preventing cross-border terrorism is essential for regional stability and security.

Kashmir, Indus Waters Treaty

Ishaq Dar said the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the foundation for lasting peace in South Asia.

He reiterated Pakistan's continued support for a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with international principles.

The deputy prime minister also criticized India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a worrying and provocative development.

He warned that unilateral actions related to the treaty could directly affect the interests of 250 million Pakistanis, underscoring the importance of respecting international agreements.

Key diplomatic meetings on sidelines

On the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

During the meetings, the foreign ministers expressed concern over the regional security situation and emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and respecting international law.

They also appreciated Pakistan's positive efforts and constructive role in promoting regional peace while agreeing to strengthen bilateral relations and expand multilateral cooperation.

Pakistan-UK partnership reaffirmed

During his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Ishaq Dar congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed his best wishes.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the long-standing Pakistan-UK partnership.

Ed Miliband also appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom, saying they play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Talks with Australia and Oman

In his meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Ishaq Dar reviewed Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen diplomatic engagement and cooperation while promoting diplomacy for regional peace and stability. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to enhance high-level exchanges, trade and investment, business cooperation, and people-to-people contacts, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.