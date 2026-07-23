Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States must respect Iran's national interests and change its approach towards Tehran if it seeks improved relations.

Speaking on the state of US-Iran ties, Araghchi said Washington has no option but to recognise the interests of the Iranian people.

"The United States should respect Iran and the Iranian people," Araghchi said.

He added that the real obstacle to progress is not the lack of diplomatic channels but what he described as Washington's "illogical attitude" and excessive demands.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, there is no shortage of mediators available to exchange messages between Tehran and Washington.

"There is no problem regarding mediation," he said, stressing that communication channels remain open.

Araghchi argued that meaningful progress would require the United States to review its policies and behaviour towards Iran rather than increase pressure on Tehran.

He also reiterated that Iran has consistently responded firmly to what it considers unreasonable actions by the United States.