Greece is expected to give final approval on Thursday for the purchase of a €3.5 billion ($4 billion) multi-layered air defence system from Israel, along with several types of drones, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The country's Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) had already granted preliminary approval earlier this year and is now expected to sign off on the procurement contracts.

The new air defence network, known as "Achilles Shield," will provide protection against ballistic missiles, aircraft and drones.

According to the sources, the system will be built around Israeli technology, with radars and missile systems supplied by defence companies Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Defence modernisation drive





The acquisition forms part of Greece's broader military modernisation programme, under which the government plans to spend around €28 billion by 2036.

The programme also includes plans to purchase up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the United States and additional frigates from France and Italy.

Greece currently relies on U.S.-made Patriot missile systems and ageing Russian S-300 air defence systems to protect its airspace.

Regional security concerns





Greece allocates nearly 3.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defence, one of the highest levels among NATO members, largely due to its longstanding security tensions with neighbouring Turkey.

Athens and Tel Aviv have significantly expanded defence cooperation in recent years. The two countries jointly operate an air training centre in Greece, conduct annual military exercises and collaborate on cybersecurity and counter-drone technologies.

Last year, Greece also approved the purchase of 36 Israeli-made rocket artillery systems worth approximately €650 million.

A Greek official told Reuters that KYSEA is also expected to approve the purchase of additional drones from both Israel and the United States.