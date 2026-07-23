Iran has accused the United States of pursuing a policy of "collective punishment" through attacks on civilian infrastructure and warned that it will adopt a new military strategy if US strikes continue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that Washington was violating international humanitarian law by targeting bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure.

"The US government intends to sacrifice whatever remains of international humanitarian law and the foundations of human ethics and civilisation to its insatiable appetite for war and slaughter," Baghaei said.

He claimed that attacks on civilian infrastructure amounted to reprisals and collective punishment, which he described as prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Baghaei also called on military personnel to refuse unlawful orders and said Iran would continue to stand firmly against what it described as lawlessness.

Military warns of new phase





Separately, Iranian military spokesman Brigadier General Amir Mohammad Akramian said the conflict had entered a "new phase" following what he described as US violations of previous understandings.

He said Iranian forces were more prepared than ever and would continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country's national interests and border security.

Akramian warned that if the United States continued its attacks, Iran would adopt a new strategy in response.

He added that any ground offensive against Iran would receive a stronger response than before.

According to the military spokesman, Iranian armed forces will continue retaliatory operations until the United States halts attacks on Iranian infrastructure and coastal areas.