The bodies of four US soldiers killed in Iranian attacks have been returned to the United States, where a dignified transfer ceremony was held at Dover Air Force Base.

According to a news agency, US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers as their flag-draped coffins were transferred.

A report stated that three US soldiers were killed in an Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. In a separate attack in Erbil, Iraq, US Sergeant Michael Swinton was also killed.

The dead were identified as 25-year-old Tyler Feehan, 28-year-old Sergeant Angel Rampersad, 19-year-old Isabella Gonzalez and Sergeant Michael Swinton.

The report added that the total number of US soldiers killed in recent Iranian attacks has risen to 18.