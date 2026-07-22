The MSC Diletta, one of the world's largest container ships, has left Karachi Port for the United Arab Emirates.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said that the vessel unloaded 909 containers and loaded 1,182 containers during its stay at the port.

'400-metre vessel has 255,288-tonne deadweight'

KPT said the giant Italian container ship arrived in Pakistan from an Indian port. The vessel is 400 metres long, 67 metres wide and has a deadweight of 255,288 tonnes.

Karachi Port officials said the arrival of a vessel such as MSC Diletta reflects the port's international-standard facilities and its ability to handle some of the world's largest container ships.





