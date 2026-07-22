The government has increased the prices of petroleum products again within 24 hours, with petrol rising by Rs6.39 per litre to Rs327.12 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of high-speed diesel has also increased by Rs7.83 per litre to Rs375.04 per litre.

The new prices were announced after the Ogra issued the notification.

Earlier on Tuesday, petrol prices had increased by Rs4.93 per litre under the daily pricing mechanism for petroleum products.

Following that increase, the price of petrol was fixed at Rs320.73 per litre, while diesel was set at Rs367.21 per litre after an increase of Rs7.15 per litre.