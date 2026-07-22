Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Regional Forum (ARF) in Manila.

The two sides reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Asean and reviewed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, connectivity, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Senator Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s desire to expand engagement with the dynamic Asean region.

Dr Kao Kim Hourn acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic location, economic potential and shared interests with Asean, while stressing the scope for greater cooperation in various sectors.

The Asean secretary-general appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue and reducing tensions amid recent regional developments.

Dr Kao Kim Hourn expressed hope that continued diplomacy would contribute to lasting peace, stability and sustainable development. Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and work together to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.