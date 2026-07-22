The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert over possible flooding and rising water levels in streams and rivers due to heavy monsoon rains expected from July 22 to 24 .

According to the NDMA, the flood situations may develop in several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Punjab.

The alert stated that water flow may increase in streams and nullahs in Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Gilgit, Diamer, Ghanche and Shigar districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. The water levels may also rise in rivers in Astore, Kharmang and Rondu.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fast-flowing streams and rainwater channels are expected in Chitral, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, North and South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), flooding is possible in rivers and streams in Bagh, Haveli, Poonch, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur districts.

The NDMA said that the water flow may increase in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur in Punjab. A flood risk has also been reported in Zhob, Sherani, Musa Khel, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Duki, Barkhan, Harnai, Sibi, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Lehri and Jhal Magsi districts of Balochistan.

Regarding the river conditions, the NDMA said that a high-level flood situation is possible in the River Chenab at Marala, while a medium-level flood situation may occur in upper areas of the River Jhelum near Mangla. A significant rise in water flow is also expected in several streams of the Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi basins.

The NDMA added that a low-level flood situation may occur in the River Ravi at Balloki during the next 24 to 48 hours. Water levels may also rise in the Swat, Panjkora, Chitral and Kabul rivers and their tributaries.

The NDMA advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable locations and mountainous areas. It also directed relevant departments to maintain continuous monitoring of sensitive areas, keep emergency teams ready and ensure quick restoration arrangements for roads that may be affected.

The public has been advised to use the official NDMA application, Pak NDMA Disaster Alert, for timely updates about weather conditions.